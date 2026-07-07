Clearing the Decks

Clearing the DecksTuesday, Jul 7, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Alan reports back from the Ubuntu Summit,
- Martin updates Jivetalking
- Mark combats the cordyceps in The Last of Us Part I
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