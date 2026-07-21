Moodling the Fediverse in Europe

Show Notes

In this episode:

Martin is on a break, and will be back next time

Mark attends MoodleMoot DACH 2026 in Zürich, and hacks together support for the Fediverse in Moodle.

Alan buys a Mangmi Air X as a game development test-bed.

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