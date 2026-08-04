Herding online exams

Show Notes

In this episode:

Mark explores the online exam center at ETH Zurich.

Alan replaces a shell script with a node script, to keep track of his snaps

Martin finally gets on board with terminal multiplexers, after discovering herdr

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