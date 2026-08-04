Herding online exams

Tuesday, Aug 4, 2026
Episode Banner87

Show Notes

In this episode:

  • Mark explores the online exam center at ETH Zurich.
  • Alan replaces a shell script with a node script, to keep track of his snaps
  • Martin finally gets on board with terminal multiplexers, after discovering herdr

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Hosts

Alan Pope

Alan Pope (He/Him)

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson

Martin Wimpress

Martin Wimpress