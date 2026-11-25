Show Notes

In this episode:

Martin uses local LLMs to help stay on top of Dependabot updates and creates a selfish project, Haberdasher, to publish packages in all the formats.

Mark builds Raspberry Pi 400 computer for his daughter, disables WiFi, and fills it with software for fun and learning.

Alan get grumpy about shifting privacy policy changes, and accidentally makes a Chrome browser extension. But you should use Exify.



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