Scratching Your Own ItchWednesday, Nov 25, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin uses local LLMs to help stay on top of Dependabot updates and creates a selfish project, Haberdasher, to publish packages in all the formats.
- Mark builds Raspberry Pi 400 computer for his daughter, disables WiFi, and fills it with software for fun and learning.
-
Alan get grumpy about shifting privacy policy changes, and accidentally makes a Chrome browser extension.
- But you should use Exify.
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