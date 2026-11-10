A pocket full of Pi

A pocket full of PiTuesday, Nov 10, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Alan creates a self-hosted build bot to automate himself out of existence.
- Martin evangelises for Silo Server.
- Mark clears out his Pi drawers.
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