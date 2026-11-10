A pocket full of Pi

Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026
Episode Banner94

Show Notes

In this episode:

  • Alan creates a self-hosted build bot to automate himself out of existence.
  • Martin evangelises for Silo Server.
  • Mark clears out his Pi drawers.

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Hosts

Alan Pope

Alan Pope (He/Him)

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson

Martin Wimpress

Martin Wimpress