Flatpak Stats vs. Snap Stats

Flatpak Stats vs. Snap StatsTuesday, Oct 27, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Mark re-purposes a baby-cam as a doorbell-cam with HomeAssistant and NTFY.
- Alan creates Snap Charts, and Flathub Updates.
- Martin revisits the Tailor.
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