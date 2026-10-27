Flatpak Stats vs. Snap Stats

Show Notes

In this episode:

Mark re-purposes a baby-cam as a doorbell-cam with HomeAssistant and NTFY.

Alan creates Snap Charts, and Flathub Updates.

Martin revisits the Tailor.

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