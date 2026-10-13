Shonky WonKey Donkey

Show Notes

In this episode:

Martin makes a programmer for the XFKEY One Key Max called WonKey - One key, to rule them all 1️⃣

Mark switches up his home network with PoE and 5G ⚡

Alan makes a discovery portal to help you find Linux Machines 🐧💻

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