Shonky WonKey Donkey

Tuesday, Oct 13, 2026
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Show Notes

In this episode:

  • Martin makes a programmer for the XFKEY One Key Max called WonKey - One key, to rule them all 1️⃣
  • Mark switches up his home network with PoE and 5G ⚡
  • Alan makes a discovery portal to help you find Linux Machines 🐧💻

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Hosts

Alan Pope

Alan Pope (He/Him)

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson

Martin Wimpress

Martin Wimpress