Shonky WonKey Donkey

Shonky WonKey DonkeyTuesday, Oct 13, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin makes a programmer for the XFKEY One Key Max called WonKey - One key, to rule them all 1️⃣
- Mark switches up his home network with PoE and 5G ⚡
- Alan makes a discovery portal to help you find Linux Machines 🐧💻
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