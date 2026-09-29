Old man hands

Old man handsTuesday, Sep 29, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Alan talks about leaving Developer Relations for a grown-up job at Chainguard.
- Martin creates a simple (his words) note-taking workflow with zx, fsf, Fuzzel, Syncthing, markless, Manuscript, and weave.
- Mark plays some retro games after decorating his office.
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