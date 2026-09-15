Ooh, you are nøughty

Ooh, you are nøughtyTuesday, Sep 15, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Mark has been decorating his home office with hexagons and the help of Krita.
- Alan has been improving NøughtyLinux.
- Martin has been adding all the chat clients to herdr
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