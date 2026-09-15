Ooh, you are nøughty

Show Notes

In this episode:

Mark has been decorating his home office with hexagons and the help of Krita.

Alan has been improving NøughtyLinux.

Martin has been adding all the chat clients to herdr Concord - Discord slk - Slack Perch - Mastodon and Bluesky iamb - Matrix Senpai & Soju - IRC



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