Ooh, you are nøughty

Tuesday, Sep 15, 2026
Episode Banner90

Show Notes

In this episode:

  • Mark has been decorating his home office with hexagons and the help of Krita.
  • Alan has been improving NøughtyLinux.
  • Martin has been adding all the chat clients to herdr

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Hosts

Alan Pope

Alan Pope (He/Him)

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson

Martin Wimpress

Martin Wimpress