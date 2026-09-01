Peering into the Tube

Peering into the TubeTuesday, Sep 1, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin uses lan-mouse to use his main workstation to control two laptops, one sitting on a PUTORSEN 2 in 1 Laptop Arm Mount and connected via UGREEN Revodok Pro 14-in-1 USB-C Docking Station.
- Mark get a nostalgia hit from playing Agent 64: Spies Never Die
- Alan is challenged to create a PeerTube instance after our YouTube channel was deleted.
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