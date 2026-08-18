Talking to my Computer

Tuesday, Aug 18, 2026
Episode Banner88

Show Notes

In this episode:

  • Alan introduces Canopy, a community insights tool he built.
  • Martin finds talking to people isn’t enough, and now talks to his computer with Voxtype.
  • Mark once again fights the fungi in The Last of Us Part II.

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Hosts

Alan Pope

Alan Pope (He/Him)

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson

Martin Wimpress

Martin Wimpress