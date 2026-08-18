Talking to my Computer

Show Notes

In this episode:

Alan introduces Canopy, a community insights tool he built.

Martin finds talking to people isn’t enough, and now talks to his computer with Voxtype.

Mark once again fights the fungi in The Last of Us Part II.

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