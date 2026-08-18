Talking to my Computer

Talking to my ComputerTuesday, Aug 18, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Alan introduces Canopy, a community insights tool he built.
- Martin finds talking to people isn’t enough, and now talks to his computer with Voxtype.
- Mark once again fights the fungi in The Last of Us Part II.
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